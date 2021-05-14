News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The X Factor winner Megan McKenna to join Tom Jones at Norwich gig

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:12 AM May 14, 2021
Megan McKenna will support Tom Jones at his Earlham Park, Norwich show. 

Winner of The X Factor: Celebrity Megan McKenna is set to support Tom Jones at his Norwich concert this summer. 

Megan will perform in Earlham Park on Sunday, August 15 and Sir Tom's show was rescheduled from 2020 due to coronavirus. 

Megan first came to prominence as a television personality, appearing on MTV reality show Ex on the Beach and from this Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex.

But in 2017, the public was introduced to her talents as a musician for the first time on ITVBe's There's Something About Megan.

Sir Tom Jones

The show saw Megan travel to Nashville to experience the country music scene that she had always loved.

This resulted in her debut country album Story of Me being released in 2018, with two singles hitting number one in on iTunes.

The following year, Megan won The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV, winning a record deal with Simon Cowell's label Syco. 

Megan McKenna said: “I’m so happy to confirm that I will be appearing as a guest on Sir Tom Jones’ summer shows.

"He is a true legend and it will be a privilege to share the same stage."

Tickets cost £39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.co.uk

