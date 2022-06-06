Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Rumoured setlist revealed for The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:47 PM June 6, 2022
The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including t

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich on June 9 2022. - Credit: Archant

Las Vegas rockers The Killers are heading to Carrow Road stadium in Norwich this week and fans can expect plenty of bangers. 

The band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, are heading to the city on Thursday, June 9, on their Imploding the Mirage tour, which is named after their sixth album.

The show was originally due to take place in 2020, but was postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic.

With the tour already underway, the setlists for previous UK dates have been revealed. 

At each venue the songs seem to differ slightly in order, but this was the most recent one at the Emirates Stadium in London over the jubilee weekend. 

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Carrow Road will host The Killers this June. - Credit: Archant

If you don't like spoilers then look away now! 

My Own Soul's Warning
Enterlude
When You Were Young
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine 
Smile Like You Mean It
Shot at the Night
Running Towards a Place
Human
Somebody Told Me
Fire in Bone
Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
In the Car Outside
Pressure Machine
For Reasons Unknown
A Dustland Fairytale
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger cover)
Runaways
Read My Mind
Dying Breed
Caution
All These Things That I've Done
Encore:
Spaceman
Mr. Brightside

There are still some tickets available on Ticketmaster for the show. 

