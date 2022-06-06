Rumoured setlist revealed for The Killers concert at Carrow Road

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich on June 9 2022. - Credit: Archant

Las Vegas rockers The Killers are heading to Carrow Road stadium in Norwich this week and fans can expect plenty of bangers.

The band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, are heading to the city on Thursday, June 9, on their Imploding the Mirage tour, which is named after their sixth album.

The show was originally due to take place in 2020, but was postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic.

With the tour already underway, the setlists for previous UK dates have been revealed.

At each venue the songs seem to differ slightly in order, but this was the most recent one at the Emirates Stadium in London over the jubilee weekend.

Carrow Road will host The Killers this June. - Credit: Archant

If you don't like spoilers then look away now!

My Own Soul's Warning

Enterlude

When You Were Young

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Running Towards a Place

Human

Somebody Told Me

Fire in Bone

Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

In the Car Outside

Pressure Machine

For Reasons Unknown

A Dustland Fairytale

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger cover)

Runaways

Read My Mind

Dying Breed

Caution

All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

Spaceman

Mr. Brightside

There are still some tickets available on Ticketmaster for the show.