City pub to host pre-party for The Killers with discounted pizza and drinks

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:15 PM June 7, 2022
Enjoy discounted pizzas and drinks at The Rose Inn, run by Dawn Hopkins, ahead of The Killers Norwich concert. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Rob Loud

Party like when you were young at a Norwich pub ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road with a playlist of the band's hits.

The Rose Inn in Queens Road is hosting a pre-party from 3pm to 7pm this Thursday, June 9, and it is then a short downhill walk to the stadium.

With the gates set to open at 5.30pm and support act Blossoms not on stage until 6.50pm, it is a great place to warm up your vocal cords and grab some dinner.

On offer will be pizzas, including its new sweet ones, and a range of drinks, with 10pc of both for ticket-holders. 

Dawn Hopkins, landlady, said: "We hosted a pre-party for Take That a few years ago and it went really well.

"It originally stemmed from a gig I went to myself near a football ground where a pub did lots of music from the band and there was a great atmosphere."

Carrow Road Concerts
