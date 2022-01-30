5 major festivals and events heading to Earlham Park in Norwich this summer
- Credit: Foodies Festival/Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group
From Let's Rock Norwich to a food festival heading to the city for the first time, Earlham Park is the place to be this summer.
1. Let's Rock Norwich, May 28
Buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com
Let's Rock Norwich returns to the city this summer and it features chart-topping acts from the 1980s.
It is a family-friendly event and the line-up includes The Human League, Billy Ocean and Level 42.
2. Neck of the Woods, May 29
Buy tickets at neckofthewoods.co.uk
New music festival Neck of the Woods is launching in Norwich later this year and it will have three stages.
Expect the nation's finest indie and alternative acts on your doorstep, including headliners The Kooks.
3. Simply Red, June 25
Buy tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk
Chart-topping soul and pop band Simply Red will perform in Earlham Park on its summer 2022 tour.
The group, fronted by singer-songwriter Mick Hucknall, has hits including Holding Back the Years, If You Don't Know Me By Now and Fairground.
4. Norwich Bubble Rush 2022, July 16
Buy tickets at each.org.uk
This popular event is back for 2022 and it raises money for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) charity.
The 2.5km route will be lined with bubble cannons firing out colourful foam and it promises to be a fun day out for all the family.
5. Foodies Festival, September 9 to 11
Buy tickets at foodiesfestival.com
Enjoy delicious food and watch some of your favourite popstars at this touring event heading to the city for the first time.
It will feature demonstrations from local chefs, including Richard Bainbridge and Galton Blackiston, and the music acts are Liberty X and S Club All Stars (Friday), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Saturday) and Scouting for Girls (Sunday).