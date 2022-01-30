5 major festivals and events heading to Earlham Park in Norwich this summer

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform at the Foodies Festival in Earlham Park in Norwich, with Simply Red also doing a concert earlier in the summer. - Credit: Foodies Festival/Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

From Let's Rock Norwich to a food festival heading to the city for the first time, Earlham Park is the place to be this summer.

Ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. From left, Brian and Janine Shrimplin, and Jane and Gary Horsburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. Let's Rock Norwich, May 28

Buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com

Let's Rock Norwich returns to the city this summer and it features chart-topping acts from the 1980s.

It is a family-friendly event and the line-up includes The Human League, Billy Ocean and Level 42.

2. Neck of the Woods, May 29

Buy tickets at neckofthewoods.co.uk

New music festival Neck of the Woods is launching in Norwich later this year and it will have three stages.

Expect the nation's finest indie and alternative acts on your doorstep, including headliners The Kooks.

Simply Red has announced a Norwich concert in Earlham Park in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

3. Simply Red, June 25

Buy tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk

Chart-topping soul and pop band Simply Red will perform in Earlham Park on its summer 2022 tour.

The group, fronted by singer-songwriter Mick Hucknall, has hits including Holding Back the Years, If You Don't Know Me By Now and Fairground.

The EACH Bubble Rush is returning to Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

4. Norwich Bubble Rush 2022, July 16

Buy tickets at each.org.uk

This popular event is back for 2022 and it raises money for the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) charity.

The 2.5km route will be lined with bubble cannons firing out colourful foam and it promises to be a fun day out for all the family.

The Foodies Festival is heading to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Terry Applin

5. Foodies Festival, September 9 to 11

Buy tickets at foodiesfestival.com

Enjoy delicious food and watch some of your favourite popstars at this touring event heading to the city for the first time.

It will feature demonstrations from local chefs, including Richard Bainbridge and Galton Blackiston, and the music acts are Liberty X and S Club All Stars (Friday), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Saturday) and Scouting for Girls (Sunday).