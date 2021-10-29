Line-up for Let's Rock 2022 revealed

Billy Ocean is one of the headliners at this year's Let's Rock Festival in Earlham Park - Credit: Let's Rock

It's time to dust off the sequins and dig out the spandex - because Let's Rock has announced it will be back next summer with a stellar line-up.

The retro festival has revealed a programme packed full of eighties pop icons.

The Human League, Billy Ocean and Level 42 are to headline the one-day festival in Earlham Park in May 2022.

The Human League, Billy Ocean and Level 42 are among the performers at next year's Let's Rock festival - Credit: Archant

Headliner Billy Ocean, best known for hits like Caribbean Queen and Love Really Hurts Without You said: “I genuinely love playing Let’s Rock, the atmosphere is always brilliant.

"Ten thousand crazy fans singing your songs back to you – what could be better?”

You may also want to watch:

Early bird tickets sold out in record time this year - within just a day of going live.

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “We’ve been humbled by the loyalty and passion of the Let’s Rock family who have stuck with us through what has been an incredibly challenging couple of years.

"We’re so excited to be back with a full summer of shows in 2022 with what we believe is our best ever line-up. We genuinely can’t wait to see you all there.”

Human League last headlined Let's Rock in Norwich in 2018 - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Earlham Park was teeming with thousands of people at this year's festival in September, with people donning denim jackets, colourful suits and ankle warmers to dance to eighties hits.

Alongside the headliners, you can enjoy the punk-tinged pop of Scritti Politti, the Caribbean disco of Kid Creole and the two-tone ska of The Selecter.

Other artists confirmed include Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Nick Heyward, Nik Kershaw, Men Without Hats, Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Tenpole Tudor, Sonique, Urban Cookie Collective and Ottawan.

Thousands of fans attend Let's Rock each year to dance away to eighties pop icons - Credit: Archant

Tier 2 adult tickets are still available at a price of £48.38 although the price will go up after they sell out.

Children can attend for £11.25.

And if you'd like to take a break in luxury you can also buy 'posh loo' tickets for £22.50.

If you are hoping to attend with a large group of friends and live it large, VIP tables are available for £500 which includes waitstaff service.

People can also volunteer at Let's Rock, allowing staff to enjoy some of the music for free while also raising money for charity Child Bereavement UK.