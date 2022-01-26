New music festival headlined by The Kooks coming to Norwich

A new music festival headlined by The Kooks is coming to Norwich's Earlham Park in 2022. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Supplied

A new music festival headlined by The Kooks is heading to Norwich promising the "finest indie" music and boutique street food.

With its three stages, Neck of the Woods 2022 will take over Earlham Park for a day of music on Sunday, May 29.

Headlining the main stage are indie-rock group The Kooks, who are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

Other guests on the main stage include YouTube star and musician dodie, Australian rock group DMA'S, and south London band Sea Girls.

A new festival is coming to Earlham Park, Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Neck of the Woods

A local act yet to be announced will also open the main stage.

The second stage will feature acts such as Brighton rock band YONAKA, afro-beat playing Kawala, and upcoming Liverpool group Crawlers.

Stage 3 will feature the stars of tomorrow also spotlight acts from East Anglia with Norwich's Lozeak performing.

Further performers are to be announced.

In addition to the music, street food stands and bars across the site will be catering to all the needs of all guests.

Tickets will be £45, with pre-sale opening at 10am on January 27th, and general sale at 10am on January 28th.