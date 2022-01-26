News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

New music festival headlined by The Kooks coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:34 PM January 26, 2022
A new music festival headlined by The Kooks is coming to Norwich's Earlham Park in 2022.

A new music festival headlined by The Kooks is coming to Norwich's Earlham Park in 2022. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Supplied

A new music festival headlined by The Kooks is heading to Norwich promising the "finest indie" music and boutique street food.

With its three stages, Neck of the Woods 2022 will take over Earlham Park for a day of music on Sunday, May 29.

Headlining the main stage are indie-rock group The Kooks, who are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

Other guests on the main stage include YouTube star and musician dodie, Australian rock group DMA'S, and south London band Sea Girls.

A new festival is coming to Earlham Park, Norwich in 2022.

A new festival is coming to Earlham Park, Norwich in 2022. - Credit: Neck of the Woods

A local act yet to be announced will also open the main stage.

The second stage will feature acts such as Brighton rock band YONAKA, afro-beat playing Kawala, and upcoming Liverpool group Crawlers.

Stage 3 will feature the stars of tomorrow also spotlight acts from East Anglia with Norwich's Lozeak performing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Toddler died after getting trapped between stair gates
  2. 2 City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name
  3. 3 'She died alone': Plea to raise funds for Ruth who died before Christmas
  1. 4 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre
  2. 5 City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k
  3. 6 Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop
  4. 7 Parking charges at city parks has raised £0
  5. 8 New Fireaway Pizza takeaway set for Norwich
  6. 9 Mum has foot run over in incident with foul-mouthed driver
  7. 10 Mum given porta potty after council flat flooded with sewage

Further performers are to be announced.

In addition to the music, street food stands and bars across the site will be catering to all the needs of all guests.

Tickets will be £45, with pre-sale opening at 10am on January 27th, and general sale at 10am on January 28th.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Garry Booty is among those who have received parking charge notices at the Longwater Retail Park since January 5

Customers in shock as parking charges rack up at retail park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A new barber's shop has been proposed for Thorpe St Andrew. Pictured inset is county councillor Ian Mackie 

Neighbourhood bemused after garage turned into barber shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Millie, Louise and Matt with Lucy's Fish and Chips owner Barclay Gray.

Food and Drink

Norwich chippy ranked as one of best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon