Fun run with bubble bath and foam canons to return to city park
- Credit: EACH
A four-foot bubble bath and canons will feature on an action-packed activity run coming to Norwich.
Following last year's sell-out event, the Norwich Bubble Rush will return to Norwich in July.
Participants can run, hop and skip their way through a course of two and a half kilometres.
It features four bubble cannons firing coloured foam to create a four-foot deep bubble bath.
The event, which saw 1,500 people attend last year, raises money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
Every course is family friendly with the choice of completing one lap or two and the event is not timed.
Everyone will be awarded with a medal at the end.
This year's event will take place at Earlham Park on Saturday July 16, with wave times of 10.30am and 11.30am to choose from.
Simon Hempsall, head of marketing and communications for EACH, said that he and the team are "excited" to have returned to Norwich.
He said: “After such a difficult time for everyone, we get the sense people are really up for returning to support what we hope will be another bumper bubble rush.
“The event will bring hundreds of Norfolk families together and the money raised is invaluable, allowing us to continue providing the very best care and support.
“It’ll be great fun, for all the family, and we urge people to sign-up early to avoid disappointment and to take advantage of our super-early-bird offer.
“Hopefully this year will see a record broken, both in terms of participation numbers and the amount we raise."
Super early bird tickets are now available and are priced at £14 for adults, £8 for children between four and 15 while children under four are £3.
There also family and group deals available.
There is no official fundraising target for the event but participants are asked to try and raise a minimum of £20.
The Norwich Bubble Rush is just one of six events that EACH runs, with others including a cycle challenge, children's obstacle course and two splash outs across Norfolk.
To sign up to the event, click here.