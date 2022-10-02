Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:20 PM October 2, 2022
Updated: 8:06 PM October 2, 2022
WAW Diamond Road venue

Police outside the venue in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has died at a charity boxing event being held in Norwich.

Police were called to the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre, in Diamond Road, at 3.47pm on Sunday.

Officers had received reports of a sudden death after a man had become unwell during the event, which was understood to be a series of boxing matches to raise money for a youngster with cancer.

Police and the ambulance service were seen at the venue, on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate, with a small crowd gathered outside who had been attending the event.

WAW Diamond Road venue

A man in his 50s died at the event - Credit: Archant

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off while an investigation into the death is carried out.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to officers is urged to call Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 288 of October 2.

