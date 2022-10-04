Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

'A heart of gold': Family's shock at death of charity boxer

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2022
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event - Credit: Facebook/Jules Bevis

Heartbroken tributes have been paid to a man in his 50s who died during a charity boxing event on the edge of the city.

Jules Bevis died at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road on Sunday afternoon.

The event had been raising money for four-year-old city girl Kayla Buttle who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

And tributes have poured in for the popular Tottenham Hotspur supporter following his death just before 3.50pm.

Mr Bevis's brother, Ricky Knight, paid tribute to Jules in a video posted on Facebook.

He said: "First, I just want to thank everyone around the world who has sent messages to my family with reference to my brother Jules.

"We are still all in shock and we can't understand what has happened.

"But what I need to get out there to all the boxing people out there is it was not boxing that killed my brother last night."

Mr Knight went on to say there were no "big punches thrown" with the show being sparring sessions between ex-boxers.

"He collapsed," Mr Knight continued. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named
  2. 2 St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears
  3. 3 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  1. 4 Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich
  2. 5 Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre
  3. 6 'People are tightening their belts' - Meet the sellers at popular car boot
  4. 7 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
  5. 8 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  6. 9 Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges
  7. 10 Heavyweight champ Frank Bruno pays tribute to 'Norwich boxing legend'

"But I have got to say the medical team up there - the WWA medic Nick Day and the rest of the team, all the Norfolk ambulance team and even the nurses and others in the audience tried to resuscitate my brother."

Police and the ambulance remained at the venue, which is within the Fifer's Lane industrial estate, at 5.15pm on Sunday.

Officers had received reports of a sudden death after Mr Bevis had become unwell during the event.

WAW Diamond Road venue

Police outside the World of Association Wrestling venue on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate in Norwich, where a charity boxing event was being held - Credit: Archant

Mr Bevis's niece, the wrestler Saraya Jade 'Paige' Bevis, tweeted: "Keep thinking about my uncle. What a wonderful human he was. Up until the end he had a heart of gold.

"He was doing a charity boxing match at my dad's wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments.

"In the ring he collapsed and passed in my brother Roy’s arms." 

Mr Bevis worked as a chauffeur and lorry driver.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hundreds of people flocked to King Street for a protest on Saturday morning 

'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with rats in Orbit flats in Hassett Close 

Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Emergency services called to incident at charity boxing event

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon