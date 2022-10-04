'A heart of gold': Family's shock at death of charity boxer

Heartbroken tributes have been paid to a man in his 50s who died during a charity boxing event on the edge of the city.

Jules Bevis died at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road on Sunday afternoon.

The event had been raising money for four-year-old city girl Kayla Buttle who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

And tributes have poured in for the popular Tottenham Hotspur supporter following his death just before 3.50pm.

Mr Bevis's brother, Ricky Knight, paid tribute to Jules in a video posted on Facebook.

He said: "First, I just want to thank everyone around the world who has sent messages to my family with reference to my brother Jules.

"We are still all in shock and we can't understand what has happened.

"But what I need to get out there to all the boxing people out there is it was not boxing that killed my brother last night."

Mr Knight went on to say there were no "big punches thrown" with the show being sparring sessions between ex-boxers.

"He collapsed," Mr Knight continued.

"But I have got to say the medical team up there - the WWA medic Nick Day and the rest of the team, all the Norfolk ambulance team and even the nurses and others in the audience tried to resuscitate my brother."

Police and the ambulance remained at the venue, which is within the Fifer's Lane industrial estate, at 5.15pm on Sunday.

Officers had received reports of a sudden death after Mr Bevis had become unwell during the event.

Police outside the World of Association Wrestling venue on the Fifer's Lane industrial estate in Norwich, where a charity boxing event was being held - Credit: Archant

Mr Bevis's niece, the wrestler Saraya Jade 'Paige' Bevis, tweeted: "Keep thinking about my uncle. What a wonderful human he was. Up until the end he had a heart of gold.

"He was doing a charity boxing match at my dad's wrestling PC raising money for a little girl for her cancer treatments.

"In the ring he collapsed and passed in my brother Roy’s arms."

Mr Bevis worked as a chauffeur and lorry driver.