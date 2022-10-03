Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:35 AM October 3, 2022
Updated: 7:54 AM October 3, 2022
Police at the scene of the incident at World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road

Police at World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road following the death of Jules Bevis. - Credit: Archant

A man who died at a charity boxing event in Norwich has been named.

Jules Bevis, who was in his 50s, died after becoming unwell during the event at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road just before 3.50pm on Sunday (October 2).

The event had been raising money for four-year-old city girl Kayla Buttle who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

Tributes to Mr Bevis have been shared on social media following his death.

Saraya, who formerly wrestled for the WWE under the ring name Paige, was the niece of Mr Bevis and shared a tribute to him on Twitter.

She said: "Sending love to my family right now back in the UK.

"My uncle Jules passed away so if you could send my dad mountains of love I would be forever grateful.

"Love you Julian, thanks for being part of my positive memories."

Celebration Cars and Events, a business based in Norwich, paid tribute to Mr Bevis on Facebook.

The post read: "If you ever had the pleasure of Jules as your driver, you'll know what a kind gentleman he was.

"Jules, you gave the best hugs and will be missed by everyone, it won't be the same without you here."

The area had been cordoned off while an investigation into the death is carried out.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to officers is urged to call Norfolk Costabulary on 101, quoting incident number 288 of October 2.

