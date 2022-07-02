Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:40 PM July 2, 2022
The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Snap the Dragon terrifies children at the Lord Mayors Procession 2022 - Credit: Archant

It's one of Norwich's most anticipated events of the year as thousands line the streets for the Lord Mayor's Procession, but can you spot yourself in the crowd?

The parade began at the Marsh car park, off Queen's Road, at 3pm on Saturday afternoon and was led as always by Snap the Dragon and Norwich's town crier.

A wide range of colourful acts from Norwich's Filipino organisation to Queen's Hill School all made their way down All Saints Green and Westlegate before turning right on Red Lion Street to go onwards past Castle Meadow.

The route was slightly different to previous years, with roadworks on St Stephen's Street preventing the parade from making its triumphant march down the city's central street.

But after passing thousands of cheering onlookers the parade arrived at its end point in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Snap the Dragon terrifies children at the Lord Mayors Procession 2022 - Credit: Archant

