'An open attack on nature' - Charity slams government's plans

The boss of a wildlife conservation charity has hit out at the government's proposals for building new homes as "an open attack on nature".

Prime minister Liz Truss has outlined plans for investment zones where planning rules will be loosened to make it easier for local planning authorities to approve new developments.

Wildlife groups have seen these development policies as being damaging to green spaces with Norwich and surrounding places among the areas which could be potentially affected.

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: "The government’s recent announcements read like an open attack on nature, putting Norfolk's landscape and people at great risk.

"What’s worse, these decisions are being made without the consent of our communities.

"They propose the removal of policies that control building and development, fast-tracking construction projects and a wholesale review of environmental support to farmers."

The government has said the investment zones will be specific locations selected by partners in each area which will require working closely with local authorities.

Prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: PA

A spokesman said: “Investment zones will not weaken our environmental ambitions or be imposed on local areas. They will be delivered in partnership with councils to make the planning system as efficient as possible.”

But Mr Lyne - whose charity has openly opposed the Norwich Western Link - believes removing environmental regulations will allow development on landscapes and pollute water networks across the city and county which will cause "irreversible damage".

He said: “The government is dismissing environmental protections as burdens and pitting nature recovery against food production.

"Yet Norfolk’s economy depends upon everything that nature provides – from farming and tourism to clean air and water, and access to inspiring landscapes.

"It is vital the government recognises the importance of our natural environment and its value to our health and livelihoods.

"Restoring nature holds the key to a prosperous future for Norfolk."

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, has also hit out at the investment zones - which would cover Norfolk - describing the government's attitude to nature as "totally irresponsible".

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich - Credit: Archant

The government believes its plans will "drive economic growth" and "liberalise planning" to accelerate development of new homes.