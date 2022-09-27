What will Liz Truss' planning polices mean for our Fine City?

Construction work taking place in Postwick on the edge of Norwich. Pictured inset is Anthony Breach, a planning analyst for Centre for Cities - Credit: Denise Bradley/Centre for Cities

More affordable housing and enhanced protection for wildlife are among the issues which have been raised in response to early planning policies of prime minister Liz Truss.

The new government has outlined plans for investment zones where planning rules will be loosened as Ms Truss seeks to make it easier for local planning authorities to approve new developments.

It comes as there are plans to build almost 50,000 homes in Norwich and surrounding areas by 2038, many of which are currently being held up by 'nutrient neutrality' issues, imposed by Natural England - which the prime minister has also suggested she would like to bring to an end.

But the government has been met with a backlash from wildlife groups who believe building homes is being prioritised over protecting nature.

Norwich ecologist Kate Blincoe said: "The proposal to deregulate development is deeply disturbing.

"Investment zones are potentially a short-sighted and misguided approach that will not ultimately lead to economic growth or healthy communities.

"We have to find ways of meeting the needs for development without sacrificing the underpinning ecosystem services and green spaces on which we depend."

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher, has also hit out at the investment zones - which would cover Norfolk - describing the government's attitude to nature as "totally irresponsible".

I’m deeply concerned by the way the Government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities. Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible. They do this at our peril. — Graham Usher (@bishopnorwich) September 23, 2022

Anthony Breach, a planning analyst at the Centre for Cities think tank, said the government has a goal to provide more affordable housing, particularly in areas where housing is particularly expensive.

Mr Breach said this is "always going to create a tussle with wildlife groups".

The analyst added: "There is not nearly as much brownfield land left as there was 30 years ago.

"Industrial land is now more expensive per acre and there is also a squeeze on industrial land.

"As a result developers are going to have to build next to cities in suburban areas as well as within them."

Mr Breach said the predecessors of investment zones were enterprises zones which were intended to increase the amount of jobs in the economy.

He also stated the new government's plans create a "much more national code for planning".

"Any contradiction between local and national is to be resolved in favour of national policy," Mr Breach continued.

"The process is faster and simpler in terms of making it easier for local authorities to deliver infrastructure as well as housing.

"It is less confrontational and aggressive, even more successful as a planning system."

A government spokesman said: “Our plans will drive economic growth across the country with the support of local people.

“Investment Zones will not weaken our environmental ambitions or be imposed on local areas. They will be delivered in partnership with councils to make the planning system as efficient as possible.”

Chartered architect Spiros Defteraios, director of SD Studio which has worked on projects in Norwich, said: "I would call it a wipe-out of the current planning system.

"The new prime minister plans to go further than brownfield and start negotiating further parts of the greenbelt for development.

"Historically these changes have taken quite a long time. Even if it gets the green light from central government it is still a lengthy process."

Mr Defteraios noted Ms Truss' plans intend to put power into the hands of local authorities after architects and agents typically have to pick up the task of appealing delayed applications to the planning inspectorate.

The prime minister has previously revealed she would be asking the housing secretary to water down the powers of the planning inspectorate as it had became too easy for the body to overrule council decisions.

Mr Defteraios said: "The fact the local councils are not receiving as many decisions as Liz Truss would possibly like to see comes down to resources in my view."

Fran Whymark, Conservative portfolio holder for communities, housing and planning at Broadland District Council, said he would like to see the government accelerate affordable housing opportunities.

He referred to the example of the 157-home Trinity Meadow development in Rackheath which contains 45pc affordable home ownership.

Mr Whymark said: "A lot of people are priced out of the market and we need to open up the market to younger buyers who can't get on the housing ladder."