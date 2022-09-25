Bishop criticises government over environmental 'squander'

The Bishop of Norwich has heavily criticised the government over its environmental policy.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher's remarks came after chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced in his mini budget on September 23 the government's aim to create infrastructure and investment zones in 38 areas including Norfolk.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - Credit: PA

The vision would include tax cuts and liberalised planning rules in order to release land for housing and commercial use and new legislation to cut planning rules, get rid of EU regulations and environmental assessments in an effort to speed up building.

The news has been heavily criticised by the likes of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds - which called it an "attack on nature".

The Bishop said on Twitter: "Healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy. The government seem willing to squander that and it must be stopped.

"I’m deeply concerned by the way the government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities.

"Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible. They do this at our peril."

