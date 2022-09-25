Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Bishop criticises government over environmental 'squander'

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:50 PM September 25, 2022
The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich has heavily criticised the government over its environmental policy.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher's remarks came after chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced in his mini budget on September 23 the government's aim to create infrastructure and investment zones in 38 areas including Norfolk.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - Credit: PA

The vision would include tax cuts and liberalised planning rules in order to release land for housing and commercial use and new legislation to cut planning rules, get rid of EU regulations and environmental assessments in an effort to speed up building.

The news has been heavily criticised by the likes of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds - which called it an "attack on nature".

The Bishop said on Twitter: "Healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy. The government seem willing to squander that and it must be stopped.

"I’m deeply concerned by the way the government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities.

"Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible. They do this at our peril."


UK Government
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Frustrated passengers queue for security at Schiphol Airport

'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father.

Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Some of the new homes in Festival Park, Easton

South Norfolk Council

Fears over families living in new estate before planning condition sign off

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon