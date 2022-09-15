Charity chief 'gobsmacked and humbled' by invite to Queen's funeral

The Queen attending the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986. Pictured inset is Eliot Lyne, chief executive of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust - Credit: Danielle Booden/Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

The boss of a city-based charity said he was "gobsmacked" to receive an invitation to the Queen's funeral.

Her Majesty became a patron of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on June 23, 1952 after her coronation had taken place at Westminster Abbey at the beginning of the month.

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of the trust, said he was "gobsmacked" to receive an invitation to the state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Mr Lyne said: "On Monday Norfolk Wildlife Trust was profoundly honoured to receive an invitation to Her Majesty the Queen's funeral and I am humbled to attend.

"During the Queen’s 70 years of service, she was a wonderful ambassador for conservation and charity work and leaves a lasting legacy across the globe, particularly here in Norfolk, the location of her special retreat at Sandringham."

Eliot Lyne, chief executive of Norfolk Wildlife Trust - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Wildlife Trust's visitor centres and office will be closed on the day of the state funeral as a mark of respect but the reserves will remain open for visitors.

Mr Lyne added: "We will be ever grateful to have felt her support, passion and commitment to Norfolk’s people and wildlife during the last seven decades and we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1957. - Credit: EDP Library

The Queen was a patron of many charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations.

This included Friends of Norwich Cathedral, the Norfolk and Norwich Archaeological Society, the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), the Royal Norfolk Veterans' Association, the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind and the University of East Anglia.

The RNAA's association with the royal family dates back to 1908.

The Queen attending the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986 - Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

Her Majesty last visited the Royal Norfolk Show in 1986 having been patron of the association since 1952.

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: "People who are part of the RNAA still talk very warmly about the Queen's visit.

"We all knew the Queen's life was in its twilight years but I am not sure any of us were quite ready for the news on Thursday evening.

Mark Nicholas is the managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which organises the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is a time for reflection. I was with 80 of our members at the Houghton Estate on Wednesday morning and we paused for a moment of silence to reflect."