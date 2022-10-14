Tenant waiting on new front door 13 months after yobs tried to kick it in

Michael Stewart-Watling, who lives in the block of flats in Cherry Close, Lakenham, which were broken into. - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than a year after a gang of thugs attempted to kick in the front door of a council tenant, the terrified man is still waiting for a replacement.

Michael Stewart-Watling, of Cherry Close in Lakenham, reported criminal damage to the police after a group of 12 smashed their way into his block of flats on September 14 last year.

They then attempted to break his front door down which suffered damage but kept the criminals at bay.

The 75-year-old pensioner was woken by the same group at 4am the following week after they broke in again.

This summer Mr Stewart-Watling was advised by Norwich City Council that the door would be installed following an asbestos check, which was carried out on June 10 - but he has been left waiting.

Mr Stewart-Watling, who has lived in Cherry Close for 27 years, said: "I'm thinking of taking legal action and writing to every council in Norfolk.

"My safety has been compromised because the door is yet to be fixed.

"They have offered no explanation.

"My door has weakened, it wouldn't take a lot to blow it in.

"It was scary. But what can you do?

"I shouted at them because they banged on my window as well. They upset a lot of people.

"I can't get over what happened until its fixed. I can't move on."

Mr Stewart-Watling was inspired to share his story after hearing of fellow council tenant Clare Ingram's door, which was damaged in February and is yet to be replaced.

Anglian Building Products has had a contract with Norwich City Council since 2016 and has had a door ready to be installed for Mr Stewart-Watling on the council's instruction since March.

A spokesman for the company said: "Mr Stewart-Watling resides in one of the properties that has been identified by Norwich City Council for Anglian Building Products to improve.

"The fire door has been manufactured and is ready to be installed by Anglian Building Products once the safety checks have been completed by Norwich City Council which was scheduled for completion week commencing May 21."

Norwich City Council did not respond to a request for comment.