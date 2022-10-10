Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Council apologises for eight months of delays in fixing woman's front door

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:47 AM October 10, 2022
Clare Ingram with her door that doesn't lock properly since firefighters had to break in when she ha

Clare Ingram with her door that doesn't lock properly after firefighters had to break in when she had a seizure - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Norwich City Council has apologised for a series of delays that has resulted in a tenant's front door not being able to lock for eight months.

Clare Ingram's front door was broken down by firefighters while responding to a medical emergency in February.

The 37-year-old mum, who lives in the north of the city - the address of which is withheld due to security concerns - has since felt unsafe in her own home as the door doesn't lock or at times even shut and is held on by a handful of screws.

Clare Ingram with her door that doesn't lock properly since firefighters had to break in when she ha

Ms Ingram said that the issue has led to her feeling unsafe in her own home - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We apologise that our change in repairs contract has led to the delay to replacement of Ms Ingram’s front door.

"The temporary door has been assessed and is secure but will be replaced with a standard council front door as soon as possible.

"We will keep Ms Ingram updated directly."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A view of St Stephens Street from a cyclist's GoPro. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign 

Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Meet Taverham Mill's Highland cows, as introduced by the site's manager Harry Waye-Barker (inset)

Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City legends Grant Holt, Wes Hoolahan and Darren Huckeby model the new Cringleford Vets kit

Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon