Council apologises for eight months of delays in fixing woman's front door

Clare Ingram with her door that doesn't lock properly after firefighters had to break in when she had a seizure - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Norwich City Council has apologised for a series of delays that has resulted in a tenant's front door not being able to lock for eight months.

Clare Ingram's front door was broken down by firefighters while responding to a medical emergency in February.

The 37-year-old mum, who lives in the north of the city - the address of which is withheld due to security concerns - has since felt unsafe in her own home as the door doesn't lock or at times even shut and is held on by a handful of screws.

Ms Ingram said that the issue has led to her feeling unsafe in her own home - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A spokeswoman for the council said: "We apologise that our change in repairs contract has led to the delay to replacement of Ms Ingram’s front door.

"The temporary door has been assessed and is secure but will be replaced with a standard council front door as soon as possible.

"We will keep Ms Ingram updated directly."