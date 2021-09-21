Terror for tenants as yobs smash their way into flats

Published: 10:00 AM September 21, 2021

Michael Stewart-Watling, who lives in the block of flats in Cherry Close, Lakenham, which were broken into. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 74-year-old city man is living in fear after a gang of 12 thugs kicked his door in.

Michael Stewart-Watling, of Cherry Close in Lakenham, reported criminal damage to the police after the group smashed their way into his block of flats at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 14.

They then attempted to break his front door down but luckily it held firm.

The pensioner was then woken by the same group at 4am on the following Thursday after they broke in again.

"Things are not the same around here anymore. We can't leave our doors open at all. People are frightened," Mr Stewart-Watling said.

"These thugs broke in through the main door and caused havoc in the three floors in this block.

"They were banging on windows and doors and going after people. My door is in a bad way and I have got a new one on order."

The main enterance into a block of flars on Cherry Close, Lakenham, which was recently broken into. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He recalled hearing "an almighty bang" at 4am on the Thursday before the group knocked on his bedroom window as they tried to break in.

A shed was also damaged by the group at the flats.

"I had to use some choice language to tell them where to go," Mr Stewart-Watling said.

"I think the two floors above heard me shouting at them. There were 12 of them and I have no idea how they got in through the main security door for the block.

"They must have got access to a key fob but we are dealing with someone who should not have one. The council has just updated the security so each resident has two fobs each."

Michael Stewart-Watling's front door which had to be repaired after someone tried to kick the door in. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The flat is council-owned property and Mr Stewart-Watling thinks the gang were attempting to find another tenant living within the block of flats.

The back entrance to a block of flats on Cherry Close, Lakenham, which was recently broken into. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Officers were called to the property around 5.20pm on September 14.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The investigation has now been closed pending further investigative opportunities."

Do you know the gang? Did you see the incident? Speak to PC Jonathan Phillips at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 36/68015/21.

Inside the block of flats on Cherry Close in Lakenham which was recently broken into. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment.