City mum unable to lock front door for EIGHT months due to council delays

Clare Ingram with her door that doesn't lock properly since firefighters had to break in when she had a seizure. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A woman has been battling to feel safe in her own home after Norwich City Council has failed to replace her front door eight months after it was kicked down.

The door to Clare Ingram's local authority flat in the north of the city - the address of which is withheld due to security concerns - was broken down by firefighters in February while responding to a medical emergency.

The framework of the door was destroyed meaning it is now held on by a handful of screws.

As a result it doesn't lock or at times even shut.

At times Ms Ingram also finds herself trapped outside with the door suddenly slamming and jamming.

The 37-year-old claims Norwich City Council - which owns the house - said it may be until April 2023 before it's fixed.

The mum-of-one was then also told this month it may be fixed within six to eight weeks - though she says this is still far too late.

She said: "It's been very stressful - it's still not good enough. It's an absolute nightmare."

Issues with the door have compromised her security and voided her house insurance.

She added: "It's not just about the security of my home, the draught is letting all the heat out.

"I don't have much security. Apparently the council should've sent someone out to put another door on but all they've done is put screws in.

"I've also been trapped outside and the lock doesn't work. I just need it sorted.

"The council have been absolutely disgusting. They've just ignored it.

"And even if they did sort within eight weeks, that's then getting on for Christmas.

"I'm not holding my breath."

Norwich City Council did not reply to a request for comment.

Green councillor Alex Catt began trying to help Clare rectify her issue in July.

"She has been repeatedly told that this is being dealt with as a priority only for every deadline to be missed," Cllr Catt said.

"The council is suggesting it cannot give her the most basic security and safety in her home.

"Nobody at the council is taking any responsibility and they are failing her month after month.

"It needs to be fixed now."