Murder investigation launched following death of man in Norwich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s was found dead at a home in Appleyard Crescent in Mile Cross - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A murder investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a man in Norwich.

Police were called to a house in Appleyard Crescent at about 9.30pm on Friday, April 29, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The body of a man in his 50s was found inside.

The results of a Home Office post mortem conducted on Sunday, May 1, showed that the victim had died from serious head wounds and detectives are now treating his death as a murder.

A man in his 60s arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail until Friday, May 27, while investigations continue.

Both the Appleyard Crescent address, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off while officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Appleyard Crescent area to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting cad number 339 of Friday 29 April.

Forensics teams have been carrying out investigations at a house in Shipfield, Sprowston Saturday, April 30. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

People spoke of their shock after the death of the many.

Neighbours in Appleyard Crescent described the police arriving in force on Friday night.

Paul Holmes arrived home at 2am on Friday and saw a swarm of emergency services in the street. "There were at least five cars as well as CSI."

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross, said earlier on Sunday: "I find it very sad that that lately there seems to be a lot of things going on in Mile Cross.

"I'm sure a lot of people feel anxious. I will be contacting the police to see if there is anything we can do, and I feel sorry for the people involved."

Locals in Shipfield said they saw armed police surround a property early Saturday morning.

Forensics investigators were seen entering the address at about 7.30pm and could be seen searching through the property.

