Police officers still at scene after incident overnight in Mile Cross

Police are still at the scene after an incident overnight in Mile Cross. - Credit: Archant

Police officers remain at the scene this morning after an incident overnight in Mile Cross.

There is a cordon in place close to a property in Appleyard Crescent, with officers controlling access.

Norfolk Police are unable to give further details at present.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.