Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Police officers still at scene after incident overnight in Mile Cross

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:17 AM April 30, 2022
Police are still at the scene after an incident overnight in Mile Cross. 

Police are still at the scene after an incident overnight in Mile Cross. - Credit: Archant

Police officers remain at the scene this morning after an incident overnight in Mile Cross.

There is a cordon in place close to a property in Appleyard Crescent, with officers controlling access. 

Norfolk Police are unable to give further details at present. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Specter who lives in Poringland 

Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_02_JUBILEE_CHANTRYPLACE_APR22

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon