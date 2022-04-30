Police search two homes as part of death probe

Forensics teams have been carrying out investigations at a house in Shipfield, Sprowston Saturday, April 30. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

The police investigation into the death of a man in Norwich is centred on two homes in the city.

Officers launched an inquiry after the man's body was found at a property in Appleyard Crescent in Mile Cross on Friday night.

While that address remains sealed off, searches are also being conducted at a second address, around two miles away in Shipfield, off Sprowston Road in the north of the city.

Forensics officers approaching the house in Shipfield, Sprowston - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Police say the man's death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police activity in Shipfield in Norwich is in connection with the ongoing sudden death investigation in Appleyard Crescent."

Locals in Shipfield report seeing armed police arrive in the quiet cul-de-sac this morning and have seen forensics investigations team arrive at various points throughout the day.

There has been a large police presence throughout the day in Shipfield, Sprowston - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Shane, 36, who lives in a flat opposite said: "There has been police everywhere.

"When they arrived this morning they surrounded the whole property. Armed police were there.

"I've lived here for four years and it is always quiet round here.

"There have been in there all day with forensics."

Police will remain at the scene overnight as investigations continue - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Pat Sanowden, 43, said: "They've been here since about 9am.

"We don't know what's happened but there has been police cars coming and going all day.

"It is a lovely quiet area so its a real shock."

Police remained at the house in Shipfield and the house in Appleyard Crescent at 8pm and officers at the scene said they were expecting to remain there overnight.

A forensics team arrived at Shipfield just after 7.30pm to conduct further investigations and three officers could be seen going into rooms conducting searches of the property.

A forensics investigation team were seen searching through the property in Shipfield, Sprowston - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Jacques, 38, said: "We saw armed police arrive first this morning. It looked like they tried kicking the door in or something. It's normally a really quiet area."

Another local who wished to not be named added: "Police have been everywhere all day.

"We tried asking what was going on but all they said was that it was nothing to worry about."

A police cordon remains in place Saturday evening (April 30) at a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following the unexplained death of a man - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Officers were called to the address in Appleyard Crescent at about 9.30pm on Friday night (April 29) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

Police attended and discovered the body of a man inside.

Next of kin have been informed and a Home Office post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting cad number 339 of Friday 29 April.



