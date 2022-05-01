Communities' shock at mystery death probes

Labour Mile Cross county councillor Chrissie Rumsby (inset) said that she feels "shaken" every time she learns of incidents happening in the ward - Credit: Maya Derrick

Two Norwich communities have described their shock after the sudden death of a man prompted a police investigation focused on two properties on different sides of the city.

Detectives launched the inquiry after the man's body was found at a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, on Friday night.

Shortly afterwards, they began conducting searches at another property, two miles away in Shipfield, near Sprowston Road in the north of the city.

Police cordons remained in place at both houses throughout the weekend, as forensic teams carried out checks.

Police say the man's death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination. A man in his 60s has been arrested.

On Sunday afternoon, Steve Morphew, county councillor for the Shipfield area, joined three city councillors to tour the neighbourhood and try to reassure concerned residents.

"Any unexplained death causes concerns in the area. Police seem to be all over it and we'll see if anything needs to be done to ensure the community stays safe.

"We'll try and make sure that all measures to keep people safe will be in hand."

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross, said: "I find it very sad that that lately there seems to be a lot of things going on in Mile Cross.

"I'm sure a lot of people feel anxious. I will be contacting the police to see if there is anything we can do, and I feel sorry for the people involved.

"It's yet another incident in Mile Cross. I feel for the community.

"I feel shaken every time I see emergency services racing past. I can't help but thank 'Oh no, what's happened again'."

Neighbours on Appleyard Crescent described the police arriving in force on Friday night.

Paul Holmes arrived home at 2am to a swarm of emergency services in the street. "There were at least five cars as well as CSI."

Locals in Shipfield report seeing armed police arrive in the quiet cul-de-sac on Saturday morning.

Shane, 36, who declined to give his surname, said: "There has been police everywhere.

"When they arrived they surrounded the whole property. Armed police were there.

"I've lived here for four years and it is always quiet round here."

Jacques, 38, who also declined to give his full name, said: "We saw armed police arrive. It looked like they tried kicking the door in or something. It's normally a really quiet area."

Next of kin have been informed of the death and a Home Office post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting cad number 339 of April 29.

