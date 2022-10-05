Work to repair chippy under way after suspected arson attack

Scaffolding in place at the Go Fish Chicken Grill chippy in Cringleford - Credit: Archant

Work to repair a popular chippy badly damaged in a suspected arson attack is under way.

Go Fish Chicken Grill, in Cringleford near Norwich, was forced to close in January after the fire spread through the business.

But despite attempts to restore the shop sooner, the chippy has been unable to reopen as it has been waiting for a new roof to be installed.

Scaffolding can be seen outside the shopfront while a worker fixed the roof at the back of the building.

Work is under way to repair the chippy's roof - Credit: Archant

A spokesman at Go Fish Chicken Grill, said: "It's coming on well but we had hoped to be open six months ago.

"But I'm glad we're moving in the right direction now and we can't wait to welcome customers back."

The spokesman added that the chippy is aiming to reopen in January - which would mean a year of closure.

Following the incident, Norfolk Constabulary launched an investigation into the fire which was treated as suspected arson.

Crews tackled a fire at Go Fish in Cringleford. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

But a spokeswoman for the force later said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. Should any further information come forward this will be reviewed."