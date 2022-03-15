Police investigation closes after suspected arson at chippy

The police cordon after the fire at Go Fish Chicken Grill, Cringleford, on January 15, 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The culprit behind a suspected arson attack at a chip shop which caused it to temporarily close will remain a mystery.

Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, was forced to shut after the blaze ripped through the business at 1.39am on Saturday, January 15.

No one was injured with crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston leaving just after 3am, according to a nearby homeowner.

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Ian Woods, manager of the takeaway, believed the fire started in a large double bin at the back of the takeaway.

Norfolk Police launched an investigation into the fire which was being treated as suspected arson.

But a spokeswoman for the force said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. Should any further information come forward this will be reviewed."

Mr Woods, who lives in Great Yarmouth, said: "I cannot wait to get back and open the business again."

He added the delay was due to findings from investigations from two insurance companies involved in the business.

But work to repair parts of the roof was about to start and the inside of the eatery had cleared out.

Go Fish Chicken Grill is part of a parade of four shops, including Tesco Express and a lettings agent, both of which were undamaged by the fire.

Mr Woods said there was quite a bit of damage to some of the electrical systems and wiring, damage to the roof, joists, fascias and guttering.

There was also a lot of smoke damage but no cooking equipment was affected.

The business, which is opposite Cavell Court Care Home and several new homes off Round House Way, has been running for five years and employs about eight staff.

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Immediately after the fire, Mr Woods said: "Everyone misses us. We have a lot of regular customers who live nearby and travel to come and see us.

"It seems a bit strange the fire happened."

There was no CCTV footage before the fire started due to the flames and smoke damaging the electrical system.

Mr Woods hoped the takeaway could reopen in a few weeks' time.



