Chippy damaged in suspected arson attack hopes to reopen later this summer

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:15 PM July 18, 2022
Crews tackled a fire at Go Fish in Cringleford.

Bosses at Go Fish Chicken Grill hope to reopen soon - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A chippy near Norwich that was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack hopes to reopen towards the end of the summer.

Go Fish Chicken Grill, in Cringleford, was forced to close in January after the fire spread through the business.

Despite originally hoping to be serving customers by April, the fish and chip shop has been unable to open its doors again as it is waiting for a new roof to be fitted and rewiring work to be completed.

A Go Fish spokesman confirmed on Monday, July 18, that the chippy hopes to finally welcome customers back within the next six weeks.

Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, which caught fie on January 15, 2022

The chippy has been closed since January - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

He said: "We are looking at opening again in early September but we're just waiting for the contractors to give us a date.

"We need a new roof and a whole rewire and then we will then have all the equipment tested."

Following the incident, Norfolk Constabulary launched an investigation into the fire which was treated as suspected arson.

But a spokeswoman for the force later said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. Should any further information come forward this will be reviewed."

