Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Staff at a popular chippy are in shock after fire ripped through the business.

The blaze at Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, happened around 1.39am on Saturday, January 15.

The police cordon outside Go Fish Chicken Grill in Cringleford which caught fire on January 15. 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

No-one was injured and the crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston left just after 3am, according to a resident who lives opposite.

Go Fish Chicken Grill is part of a parade of four shops, including Tesco Express and a lettings agent, both of which were undamaged by the fire.

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Ian Woods, manager of Go Fish Chicken Grill which was open to customers the night before the fire, said: "We are absolutely gutted especially after all our hard work we put into this place during Covid. There is a lot of water and smoke damage inside."

He believed the fire started in a large double bin at the back of the takeaway but it is not yet known if the fire is being treated as arson.

A police cordon has been put in front of the takeaway and a Norfolk Police forensic services van arrived at the scene at around 12.30pm on January 15.

A Norfolk Police forensic services van outside Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, after fire damaged the business on January 15, 2022 - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Woods said equipment has been damaged as has a lot of stock.

He added that he was preparing for a many orders for the Saturday night and it was unclear how long the business, which has insurance, would remain closed to allow for repairs.

Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, which caught fie on January 15, 2022 - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The business, which is opposite Cavell Court Care Home and several new homes off Round House Way, has been running for five years and employs about eight staff.

A regular customer who lives nearby, who had bought food from the takeaway the night before the blaze, said: "It is a real shame. They are a great lot of staff there who are very friendly. It is sad for them.

"No-one expects a fire. It is horrible and a shock.

"They are very busy and have customers from across Eaton and Cringleford lining up outside. They work their fingers to the bone to get all the orders out.

"I'm pleased it was overnight though so no-one was at risk of getting hurt."











