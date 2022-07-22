Work starts on new Morrisons supermarket in city centre

The former Topshop store in Norwich which is set to become a Morrisons - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Work is under way to transform the former Topshop site in the city centre into a new Morrisons supermarket.

The project started earlier this week to overhaul the empty building in Norwich's Haymarket.

The two-storey unit has sat empty since the former high street giant went bust during lockdown.

Building work has begun at the site - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The supermarket, which currently has a second base in the city's Riverside retail park, will open a flagship store kitted out with deli counters to encourage lunchtime shoppers in.

Morrisons hopes to open between 6am until 12am, Monday to Sunday.

It will be the second Morrisons site in Norwich after Riverside retail park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the build now under way, plans are in place to open the doors early next year.

And it isn't the first supermarket chain to open a new store in the city centre after Tesco Express recently moved into the former Laura Ashley premises in London Street.

The new Tesco Express store launched due to the closure of the Guildhall Hill branch earlier this year.