Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Work starts on new Morrisons supermarket in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:49 PM July 22, 2022
The former Topshop store in Norwich whcih is set to become a Morrisons.

The former Topshop store in Norwich which is set to become a Morrisons - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Work is under way to transform the former Topshop site in the city centre into a new Morrisons supermarket.

The project started earlier this week to overhaul the empty building in Norwich's Haymarket.

The two-storey unit has sat empty since the former high street giant went bust during lockdown. 

The former Topshop store in Norwich whcih is set to become a Morrisons.

Building work has begun at the site - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The supermarket, which currently has a second base in the city's Riverside retail park, will open a flagship store kitted out with deli counters to encourage lunchtime shoppers in. 

Morrisons hopes to open between 6am until 12am, Monday to Sunday.

The former Topshop store in Norwich whcih is set to become a Morrisons.

It will be the second Morrisons site in Norwich after Riverside retail park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the build now under way, plans are in place to open the doors early next year.

And it isn't the first supermarket chain to open a new store in the city centre after Tesco Express recently moved into the former Laura Ashley premises in London Street.

The new Tesco Express store launched due to the closure of the Guildhall Hill branch earlier this year.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

St Crispins Road, in Norwich, will close for five nights

Norwich Live News

Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A 74-year-old man who has spent three years cleaning up forgotten graves has been told to stop by the council.

Pensioner cleaning up overgrown graveyard told to stop by council

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon