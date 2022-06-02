Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Morrisons reveals planned opening hours at new city centre store

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:31 AM June 2, 2022
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

The planned opening hours for a new Morrisons supermarket in Norwich have been revealed.   - Credit: Simon Parkin

The proposed opening hours for a new Morrisons supermarket in Norwich have been revealed.  

It comes after a licensing application was lodged with Norwich City Council for the new store at the former Topshop site at the city centre’s Haymarket. 

Morrisons has requested opening hours from 6am until 12am, Monday to Sunday.  

If approved, it would also be licenced to serve alcohol from 6am until 12am on those days. 

The two-storey unit has sat empty since the former high street giant went bust during lockdown. 

But now the supermarket, which currently has a second base in the city's Riverside retail park, will open a flagship store in the ground floor unit complete with deli counters to entice lunchtime shoppers in.  

Work on the site will commence this summer with plans in place to open the doors early next year. 

