New Tesco store opens in city centre

The new Tesco Express has opened in London Street - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new addition to the city high street has opened its doors.

Tesco Express in the former Laura Ashley premises in London Street welcomed its first customers today (May 27).

The store, next to the Norwich City FC Fan Hub, has been kitted out with self-service checkouts, a cash machine, and a Costa Express machine.

The old store in Guildhall Hill has been painted over and boarded up - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The new Tesco is opening due to the closure of the Guildhall Hill branch, with the building set to become a 91-bed hotel.

Work is due to start on the hotel this summer.

The Guildhall Hill branch is now painted over and boarded up, with a sign directing customers to London Street.