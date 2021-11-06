News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:34 AM November 6, 2021
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Tesco Express in Guildhall Hill is to close in May 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tesco has announced it is closing one of its shops in Norwich. 

The supermarket giant will be shutting down its large store in Guildhall Hill in May 2022.

The company said that it has secured a new site nearby at an undisclosed location.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We have been served notice on the lease of our Norwich Guildhall Hill Express store which will close in May 2022.

"We serve a fantastic community in Norwich and remain committed to the city.

"We are very pleased to have secured a site for a new Express store nearby and look forward to continuing to serve the local area.”

The building was previously the much-celebrated Chamberlin's Department Store until its closure in the 1950s.

Plans were given the go ahead in June this year to turn Chamberlain House into a 91-bed hotel, with work expected to start next summer.

