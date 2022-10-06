Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Italian restaurant revealed as latest Castle Quarter food vendor

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:46 PM October 6, 2022
Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante outside the new Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Con

Owners of Sicily Trattoria Rocco Consiglio and Bruno Armenante are opening Mamma Mia in Castle Social - Credit: Archant

The fourth vendor at Castle Quarter's new street food venue has been revealed.

Serving Italian street food in the renovated food hall, Castle Social, will be Mamma Mia.

It is the new venture from Norwich-based independent eatery Sicily Trattoria, of Bridewell Alley.

The business is returning to its roots as before it was a restaurant Sicily Trattoria served street food on Norwich Market.

Manager of the new venture, Andrea Schettino, said: "We wanted the chance to expand the business.

"It's similar to the restaurant in that we will be serving pizza and pasta.

"But we'll also be doing lots of fried things like arancini balls and fried vegetables."

Other confirmed vendors in Castle Social are Hank's Dirty Vegan and the Streetfood Box as well as gin palace Pinker and Green.

Mamma Mia is set to open on November 4, with Sicily Trattoria closing temporarily between October 24 and November 13.

