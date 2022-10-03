REVEALED: First look at Castle Quarter's new gin palace

Pinker and Green will be joining other entertainment venues at Castle Social - Credit: Group Ginger

An "urban oasis" is set to be unveiled in the heart of Norwich with a new gin bar in its centre.

Castle Quarter has revealed the first images of its new street food and entertainment venue which will be hosted beneath the domed roof of its top floor.

And gin palace Pinker and Green will be in pride of place, designed to "evoke memories of traditional gin palaces".

It joins vegan fast food outlet Hanks Dirty and The StreetFood Box's at what will be called the Castle Social.

The development is the brainchild of Hayden Ferriby and Raymond Linch, of Market Asset Management (MAM), a food hall operator which runs venues across the UK.

The Castle Social venue is expected to open next month - Credit: Group Ginger

Mr Ferriby, commercial director at MAM, said: "Castle Social is a key part of Castle Quarter’s transformation from a traditional shopping centre to Norwich’s leading social, leisure and lifestyle destination.

"We want to bring life back into the top floor by creating a venue that will span out on to the Castle Gardens.

"Complementing the existing leisure and entertainment offer in Castle Quarter we’re bringing something new that’s driven by some amazing local entrepreneurs.

"And like our other venues we’ll offer a full programme of live entertainment including music, quizzes, and family events."

Opened in 1993 as a retail-led venue, the 370,000sqft Castle Quarter rebranded in 2019.

Rob Bradley, centre manager for Castle Quarter, is pleased that Superbowl UK is opening. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

It has since transitioned from a retail-led centre into a mixed-use, family destination.

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: "We're extremely excited to be working with Market Asset Management as they bring something so fresh and exciting to Norwich.

"Castle Quarter is a unique leisure and social destination.

"With its beautiful domed glass roof, elevated position and easy access to the Castle Gardens the former food court is the perfect position for Castle Social.

The Castle Quarter in Norwich will soon host a new food market - Credit: Castle Quarter

"The last two years we've transformed Castle Quarter into a vibrant social and entertainment hub.

"Castle Social will provide people with another fantastic reason to visit and, importantly, to stay and enjoy what’s on offer."

Work is well underway on the Castle Social and the venue is expected to open next month.

The former food court will have five independent street food kitchens and a bar, transforming it into a street food and live music venue.