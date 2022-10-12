'Just what the area needed' - New craft shop a hit with customers

Lottie Day, a textile designer from Norwich, has opened Handstand, a new store in NR2 selling a range of products from local crafters and makers - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Customers have said a new shop is "just what the area needed" after it opened its doors in Norwich.

Handstand, an artist studio and gift shop run by textile designer Lottie Day, launched two weeks ago at the Earlham Shopping Centre in NR2.

Offering her own creations alongside products by local crafters and florists, the store is one of many businesses that have opened in the area in recent years which have helped make the site become a "destination" outside of the city centre for locals and visitors alike.

There are lots of unique items to find at the shop, including cards, clothing, prints and toys - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Ms Day said: "We've been really pleased with the reaction from people with lots saying they are happy we've moved in and that they have been waiting for someone to open a shop like this here.

"The area has really boomed in recent years and it's become a destination for people.

"We've already got plans to work together with our neighbours and make the most of the space, they've been really welcoming."

With Christmas round the corner and Halloween in our midst, Handstand has been working hard to find interesting pieces from local makers.

It has also teamed up with houseplant market stall Planted and a local florist, who is providing fresh flowers every weekend.

Artist Lottie Day has her studio in the back of the shop where she makes a range of vegetable-inspired screen printed textiles - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

"We're working really hard to serve the local community and offer something different to what you'll find in the city centre" added the 36-year-old artist, who specialises in screen printed textiles.

"We want to make sure there is always something new to find with every visit.

"We have lots of fun Halloween gifts and next we'll be focusing on Christmas.

Handstand in Earlham Shopping Centre off Earlham Road is open seven days a week, 9am - 5pm - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

"People have also really enjoyed seeing me at work in the studio as it feels more like a working environment with things been created while they shop.

"It makes people appreciate the products more and feel a connection to them when they see how it is made or if they have a local story behind them, especially if it is given as a gift."

Handstand is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm and the store also plans to open for late night shopping on Thursdays in November.



