Mayor to officially open post office after five-figure revamp

A city post office, which has just been completely renovated by its new owners, will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Norwich.

Earlham House Post Office was established by Martin and Beverley Baker who retired on September 1 after more than three decades at the helm.

Adam Jackson, along with Pete and Jess Tyson, revamped the establishment in less than two weeks investing thousands into the business.

Martin and Beverley Baker have run the Earlham House Post Office since 1995 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It has since welcomed customers back and opened to the public on September 16.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Dr Kevin Maguire, will officially open the establishment at midday on Monday, October 3.

The Bakers, now both 62, founded the Family Care shop in Earlham Road in 1986 and added a post office to the business in 1995.

Ahead of the opening, new owner Adam, 37, said: "We've been overwhelmed by how much of an institution Martin and Beverley created."