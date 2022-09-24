Artist opening craft shop and studio in heart of the Golden Triangle

Lottie Day is opening a shop and art studio at the Earlham House Shopping Centre, offering house plants, textiles, ceramics and much more - Credit: Handstand

A former butcher shop in Norwich has been transformed into a crafters haven by a local artist.

Handstand, at the Earlham House Shopping Centre, offers a range of products - from house plants to ceramics - and will also double as a studio for artist and textile designer Lottie Day.

It will open its doors on Saturday (September 24) before an official launch the following week.

The new shop Handstand will double as an artist studio as well as selling a range of products from different makers and house plants - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

"I've run my own art business for eight years at St Marys Works but this new space will allow me to combine a shop with a studio in the back where I can be creative," said Ms Day.

"We will be selling a range of products made by myself including tea towels, napkins and other textiles and there will also be other creations from different makers like ceramics, cards and gifts.

"We are also working with Planted, which runs a stall on Norwich Market, and it will be providing house plants for us."

A former butcher shop in the Golden Triangle has been transformed into a crafters haven - Credit: Handstand

The 36-year-old has been working hard alongside family and friends to transform the site into her new shop, doing most of the work themselves.

"It's been a real labour of love," she said. "The space had been used as a butcher shop for 30 years, R. J. Bray, so it has needed lots of work to turn it into a family shop.

"Post-Covid, there still seems to be less people wanting to travel all the way into town than they used to.

Lottie Day has done much of the renovations herself along with the help of friends and family - Credit: Handstand

"The Earlham House Shopping Centre is really booming now, there are cafes, lots of shops and restaurants.

"They are always busy and there are often many people milling around the area.

"It didn't have a gift shop of this type so we are hoping to fill a gap in the market."

The car park of the Earlham House Shopping Centre in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Handstand is not the only new business to be opening at the shopping centre.

The Post Office has changed hands after couple Martin and Beverley Baker decided to retire after 30 years of running the store at the end of August.

New owner Adam Jackson opened its doors once again on September 16 following a five-figure investment.