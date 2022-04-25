Coffee shop 'overwhelmed with love' after opening pizzeria

Dyrrah Coffee has opened a pizzeria in the evenings. From left, owners Nico Seidaj and Igne Buinauskaite, Samanta Sartauskaite, head waitress; and fellow owner Indrit Seidaj - Credit: Denise Bradley

A popular city coffee shop has broadened its horizons by transforming into a pizzeria in the evenings.

Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road now serves up authentic pizzas between 5pm and 10pm from Tuesday to Sunday to the delight of new and regular customers.

The Golden Triangle coffee shop submitted plans to Norwich City Council in February to extend its opening hours to facilitate the expansion.

The team at Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road, who have opened a pizzeria in the evenings. From left, Nico Seidaj, owner; Samanta Sartauskaite, head waitress; Indrit Seidaj, owner; and Igne Buinauskaite, owner - Credit: Denise Bradley

Owner Nico Seidaj said: "Our journey has been a rollercoaster. We opened as a coffee shop three years ago, and it's been really difficult.

"But we have lots of locals that have got to know us and the community has helped us.

"When the pandemic came in we adapted and I think that helped put us on the map. A lot of people then discovered us because we stayed open for takeaways.

"After that, business really picked up. Lots of parents swing by on the school run and told us that it would be lovely if we stayed home in the evening, as there's not really anything in this area.

"People want a glass of wine, beer, with some hearty food.

"And with having experience in a pizzeria, this venture was a no-brainer for us."

An Italian native, Nico previously worked as a pizzaiolo - a pizza maker - in his home country, and takes the likes of good coffee and pizza seriously.

Nico Seidaj making pizzas at Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The response has been fantastic," he added.

"People have been asking us about this a lot. We have lots of requests from our customers.

"This was one of them. Time will tell if we've made a good decision.

"We're excited but a tad frightened as well.

"Our day trade - people that come in for a coffee - said that they would come along, but we have no idea how well it will do. We're not taking bookings, so we're prepared to be busy.

"We keep it positive and happy here. We look forward to seeing what this new venture brings to Earlham House and Norwich.

"It's a lovely place to be with an equally lovely community. We're overwhelmed with love."



