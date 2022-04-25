Coffee shop 'overwhelmed with love' after opening pizzeria
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A popular city coffee shop has broadened its horizons by transforming into a pizzeria in the evenings.
Dyrrah Coffee in Earlham Road now serves up authentic pizzas between 5pm and 10pm from Tuesday to Sunday to the delight of new and regular customers.
The Golden Triangle coffee shop submitted plans to Norwich City Council in February to extend its opening hours to facilitate the expansion.
Owner Nico Seidaj said: "Our journey has been a rollercoaster. We opened as a coffee shop three years ago, and it's been really difficult.
"But we have lots of locals that have got to know us and the community has helped us.
"When the pandemic came in we adapted and I think that helped put us on the map. A lot of people then discovered us because we stayed open for takeaways.
"After that, business really picked up. Lots of parents swing by on the school run and told us that it would be lovely if we stayed home in the evening, as there's not really anything in this area.
"People want a glass of wine, beer, with some hearty food.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich
- 2 Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
- 3 Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- 4 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
- 5 Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised
- 6 Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home
- 7 5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich
- 8 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
- 9 More than 200 people turn out to protect trans lives in Norwich
- 10 Former city doorman-turned poet uses power of words to help Ukrainians
"And with having experience in a pizzeria, this venture was a no-brainer for us."
An Italian native, Nico previously worked as a pizzaiolo - a pizza maker - in his home country, and takes the likes of good coffee and pizza seriously.
"The response has been fantastic," he added.
"People have been asking us about this a lot. We have lots of requests from our customers.
"This was one of them. Time will tell if we've made a good decision.
"We're excited but a tad frightened as well.
"Our day trade - people that come in for a coffee - said that they would come along, but we have no idea how well it will do. We're not taking bookings, so we're prepared to be busy.
"We keep it positive and happy here. We look forward to seeing what this new venture brings to Earlham House and Norwich.
"It's a lovely place to be with an equally lovely community. We're overwhelmed with love."