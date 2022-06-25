Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 new shop opening in Norwich to look forward to

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM June 25, 2022
Urban Outfitters store. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr

Urban Outfitters is coming to Chantry Place next year - Credit: Mike Mozart/Flickr

Norwich's high street is about to get some fresh blood with everything from top multinationals to small independents moving into the city.

Here are five clothing stores opening in Norwich to get excited about.

Izola

Skincare, fine fragrance and grooming brand Izola will open its Norwich store later on this summer

Izola is a skincare and fragrance brand opening in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Maya Derrick

Owned by King's Lynn-based lifestyle brand Atlantic Folk, Izola is a new skincare and fragrance brand opening in the Royal Arcade.

All of Atlantic Folk's products are made at the King’s Lynn headquarters with the vast majority of materials being sourced in the UK.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters store. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr

Urban Outfitters is coming to Chantry Place next year - Credit: Mike Mozart/Flickr

This American lifestyle retailer offers a "well-curated mix of on-trend women’s and men’s clothes" as well as accessories, beauty products and vintage clothing.

It will be opening in 2023 in the former Carluccio's unit on the upper ground floor of Chantry Place overlooking Chantry Square. 

Saltrock

This surfwear brand sells clothing for women, men and children with designs inspired by the coastline and the lifestyle they love.

The new store from the Devon-based company will be opening near the White Lion Street entrance to Castle Quarter.

Lucy & Yak

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre. 

Lucy & Yak will be opening this summer, though the location hasn't been confirmed - Credit: Lucy & Yak

This ethical fashion brand famous for its dungarees has announced it is opening its third store in Norwich this summer with the location yet to be confirmed.

Lucy & Yak sells dungarees, tees, jeans, hoodies, accessories and more using sustainable fabrics and vibrant prints.

Juni & Co

LB_JUNI&CO_NORWICH_JUN22

Juni & Co is a beauty and wellness company opening in the Arcade - Credit: Archant

Like Izola, this new company is also moving into one of the Royal Arcade's empty units. 

Juni & Co will be offering "carefully curated" products that aim to showcase "the best in beauty and wellness".

