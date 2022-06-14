More fresh blood moves into Royal Arcade

Skincare, fine fragrance and grooming brand Izola will open its Norwich store later on this summer - Credit: Maya Derrick

With business booming in Norwich's Royal Arcade more tenants are moving into the once empty units.

The historic thoroughfare's newest edition is skincare and fragrance brand Izola - pronounced eye-zola - which is set to open its doors to the people of Norwich in August.

Izola is owned by Kings Lynn-based lifestyle brand Atlantic Folk and co-owned by Hugo and Bella Middleton and Bella’s brother Jude Ludgate.

Bella Middleton, Hugo Middleton and Jude Ludgate of Izola, who are opening their Royal Arcade store in August 2022 - Credit: Izola

In its 10 years of business, Atlantic Folk's products have been distributed by retail outlets such as John Lewis, Harrods and Liberty.

All products are made at the King’s Lynn headquarters with the vast majority of materials being sourced in the UK.

Hugo Middleton said: "We are delighted to be launching our new store in the Royal Arcade.

The Royal Arcade has had more than two million shoppers visit in the year to May 22 - Credit: Chris Ball Photography

"We are going to refurbish our unit so it offers customers a truly immersive experience created by the design of the interior which will include some glass display cases that we have brought in from the British Museum in London.

"We are looking forward to being a key player in the regeneration of the Royal Arcade as Norwich’s premier retail location."

In the last two months, the Royal Arcade has welcomed Lauren Rose Interior Design and Gyre and Gimble’s gin academy.

And in the year to May 22, more than two million shoppers visited the shopping thoroughfare.

Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Simon Ashdown, director of property management company LPC1 said: "Izola is the third new tenant we have been able to unveil since we took over the management of the Royal Arcade Norwich on behalf of the new owners and we have more in the pipeline.

"Interest in the remaining vacant units is very high and I am confident that we will be signing up more new tenants in the coming weeks to add to our fantastic community of independent retailers."

Carol Cooper of Francis Darrah, marketing the units in the arcade, said: "The Norwich retail economy is continuing to outperform the rest of the East of England when it comes to footfall and a prime location such as the Royal Arcade is proving to be much sought after as a home for retailers."

History of the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Chris Ball Photography

Norwich's grandest piece of real estate was designed at the end of the 19th century by George Skipper in the Art Nouveau style, which was popular at the time.

The arcade is adorned with a glass and timber roof with its shops surrounded by ceramic tiles.

The great Norwich architect behind this beautiful strip was also responsible for Jarrold and the Norwich Union – now Aviva – headquarters in Surrey Street.

It opened in May 1899 and was considered by far the most fashionable area of Norwich, being hailed as “a fragment from the Arabian Nights dropped into the heart of the old City”.

It is now home to a strip of independent retailers, including Lady B Loves, Stompers, Sonkai Jewellers and Saffire Chocolates.

Later on this year, a food hall is set to open at the site of the former Jamie's Italian.