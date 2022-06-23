Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:35 PM June 23, 2022
Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre. 

An ethical fashion brand famous for its dungarees has announced it is expanding from one to three stores, including a Norwich branch.

Lucy and Yak is owned by northern couple Lucy Greenwood and Chris Renwick who quit their jobs to travel the world in 2014 and sold handmade pouches from pre-loved clothes to get by.

When they came back to the UK they bought a van to live in and started selling vintage clothes on Depop, soon realising they had an eye for recycled fashion. 

Fast forward to 2021 and Lucy and Yak now sells dungarees, tees, jeans, hoodies, accessories and much more using sustainable fabrics and vibrant prints.

Items are sent across the world through its website, but at present there is only one store in Brighton.

This will expand to three in summer 2022 with locations in Norwich and Bristol with more details to be confirmed. 

Lucy and Yak is currently recruiting for a retail manager for both stores. 

