Couple to retire from shop and post office after more than three decades

A couple at the heart of a Norwich community are bidding a fond farewell as they retire after more than 30 years at their shop and post office.

Martin and Beverley Baker, both 62, founded the Family Care shop in Earlham Road in 1986 and added a post office to the business in 1995.

But now with retirement on the horizon Martin and Beverley will step away from the business on September 1.

"It's becoming more apparent now that we've been a big part of this community," Martin said.

"It feels very strange to be leaving it behind.

"But this feels like a natural ending for us now.

"We'll look back on our time here with fondness."

The couple look forward to enjoying life at their own pace, firstly going on a trip to Cornwall.

He added: "We want to thank everyone for their custom over the years.

"They're the thing we'll miss the most - the human connection.

"It's been a long journey but you take everything else away and it's the people that matter. They're the ones that make it."

One of Martin and Beverley's two sons Craig, 33, shared how he was seven when his parents first took on the post office and how he worked Saturday mornings in the shop as a teen.

He said: "They've had so many cards and messages from the community from people going back the whole time they've been there.

"They've been consistent and always willing to help out in whatever way people need - that's what's really marked them out over such a long period of time.

"They go above and beyond. What they do day-to-day they don't see as being extraordinary but when you look back on the impact in the community it speaks volumes.

"They're not in it for the glory.

"Their heart for the community stems from the fact that, as a family, we're all members of the Salvation Army. It's a big part of who they are and how they run the business."

Martin and Beverley have sold the business to two local businessmen who - after a refurbishment - will continue to run a post office on the premises.

