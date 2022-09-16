Earlham House Post Office to reopen following five-figure investment

A city post office will reopen today under new ownership after a two-week refurbishment.

Adam Jackson has taken over Earlham House Post Office alongside Pete and Jess Tyson following the retirement of Martin and Beverley Baker, who had been at the helm for more than three decades.

Adam, 37, of Unthank Road, said: "We've been overwhelmed by how much of an institution Martin and Beverley created.

Owner Adam Jackson at the Earlham House Post Office, opening today - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It's a community resource a lot of people were scared they were going to lose. We're already getting to know our new clientele.

"Everyone around here has been helping us. It's been so lovely.

"They're just as excited as we are.

"At its core it will be the same post office, just more efficient.

Martin and Beverley Baker have run the Earlham House Post Office since 1995 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It's a scary act to follow but we're going to bring a lot of new innovative things.

"We want to super charge the post office so it's a hub of services.

"This shop feels like our baby. I love its wow factor and I hope people want to spend time in here.

"This has all been DIY and people want to see that from their community hub. We've been here late into every night and over weekends with friends prepping everything.

The trio have taken on an additional three staff for the store.

The dad-of-two added: "Buying locally has been such a blessing. It's important for us to both get supplies and shop locally.

"Local has been our buzz word as its how we're trying to do things wherever possible.

"Our desire is to have bays by the front door which we'll rotate each month selling local people's wares. I want us to have a place where we can display and sell. It's a dynamic that most other post office's won't have.

"We're excited about our community that we've found ourselves in and want to be a real service for people. And we're excited for the new challenge.

"We've put our blood, sweat and tears into this - it's taken a lot of work, time and thought."

The shop officially opens today and will have a ceremonial opening with the Lord Mayor of Norwich in the coming weeks.