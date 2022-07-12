5 of the most colourful streets to visit in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Norwich may be a fine city but it is also a colourful one, with these streets in the city bound to put a spring in your step.
1. St Augustines Street
This street is a mini version of the Norwich Lanes and is bustling with independent shops and cafes, with owners that are not afraid of a pop of colour.
This includes new café Hashery with its giant pink and orange sign and yellow and brown florist Jipola.
2. Elm Hill
It is no surprise that postcard-perfect Elm Hill is a popular choice for film crews, with the most recent project Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.
It feels like stepping back in time as you walk down the cobbled street and there are pastel-coloured houses along the way.
It was also recently named one of the most beautiful streets in the world.
3. Lower Goat Lane
This street is at the heart of the Norwich Lanes and is always lively and colourful, particularly with Lisa Angel's stunning floral window displays which change with the seasons.
Other colourful businesses that line the street include purple Mambo Jambo and red Ron's Kitchen.
4. Gentleman's Walk
While the city's main shopping street is not that colourful itself, it runs alongside Norwich Market with its striped red, blue and yellow roofs.
Every lunchtime it is packed with workers and shoppers and there has been a street food boom there in recent years.
5. Quayside
The view out from Fye Bridge towards Quayside is one of the most photographed in Norwich and the street is sought-after by property buyers.
If you want to see it from the water then you can do Pub and Paddle from the Ribs of Beef.