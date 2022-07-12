Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 of the most colourful streets to visit in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:16 PM July 12, 2022
Quayside in Norwich where a woman had to be rescued from the river. Picture: Antony Kelly

Quayside in Norwich is one of the city's most colourful streets. - Credit: Archant

Norwich may be a fine city but it is also a colourful one, with these streets in the city bound to put a spring in your step. 

Jipola dried flower florist in St Augustines Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jipola dried flower florist in St Augustines Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. St Augustines Street 

This street is a mini version of the Norwich Lanes and is bustling with independent shops and cafes, with owners that are not afraid of a pop of colour.

This includes new café Hashery with its giant pink and orange sign and yellow and brown florist Jipola. 

20, Elm Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Elm Hill in Norwich is a popular choice for film crews. - Credit: Archant

2. Elm Hill 

It is no surprise that postcard-perfect Elm Hill is a popular choice for film crews, with the most recent project Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.

It feels like stepping back in time as you walk down the cobbled street and there are pastel-coloured houses along the way. 

It was also recently named one of the most beautiful streets in the world. 

Chef Ron's Kitchen in the Norwich Lanes.

Chef Ron's Kitchen in the Norwich Lanes. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

3. Lower Goat Lane  

This street is at the heart of the Norwich Lanes and is always lively and colourful, particularly with Lisa Angel's stunning floral window displays which change with the seasons.

Other colourful businesses that line the street include purple Mambo Jambo and red Ron's Kitchen.

The 2016 Norwich City of Ale event is launched at the Sir Garnet pub at Norwich Market near Gentleman's Walk. 

Enjoy a pint in the Sir Garnet and look out across the colourful Norwich Market. - Credit: Archant Library

4. Gentleman's Walk 

While the city's main shopping street is not that colourful itself, it runs alongside Norwich Market with its striped red, blue and yellow roofs.

Every lunchtime it is packed with workers and shoppers and there has been a street food boom there in recent years. 

Norwich Quay Side is one of the most picturesque streets in the city. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Quayside in Norwich is one of the city's most colourful streets. - Credit: Archant

5. Quayside 

The view out from Fye Bridge towards Quayside is one of the most photographed in Norwich and the street is sought-after by property buyers.

If you want to see it from the water then you can do Pub and Paddle from the Ribs of Beef.

