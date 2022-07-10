Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Home in city's 'most Instagrammable' spot on market for £600k

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM July 10, 2022
The view of Quayside Mews in Norwich from Fye Bridge

A postcard perfect home right on the river has hit the market for £600,000.

The property is situated close to Norwich Cathedral and is about 100 yards from the walls of The Close and Norwich School.

It sits on the banks of the Wensum.

Nearby Fye Bridge is popular with photographers hoping to encapsulate the history and beauty of Norwich, making this home ideal for those wanting to own a piece of Norwich's most loved postcard-like view, experts said.

The view of the Wensum from the Quayside Mews property

Marketed for £600,000 the property - just a stone's throw from the city centre - is advertised as having three to four bedrooms.

This is because it currently sits vacant and the 'bedrooms' are so spacious that they can be used for other purposes including as office or reception rooms.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, and a bedroom - which can be used as a dining room, as well as a kitchen/diner.

Up on the first floor there are two double bathrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as a family bathroom.

The kitchen/diner in the property for sale in Quayside Mews, Norwich

An L-shaped sitting room with vaulted ceiling and mezzanine study makes up the second floor. The mezzanine could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Danny Snelling, sales director for Northwood - the agents selling the property on behalf of the vendors - said that the riverside is "idyllic".

Danny Snelling, sales director at Northwood Estate Agents in Norwich

"It's all about the location," he explained.

"That postcard-like view of the river from Fye Bridge is a real selling point. It's even the photo that we use on our website.

"It's a really Instagrammable spot, people may want to buy into that almost. 

The mezzanine level in the Quayside Mews property, marketed by Northwood Estate Agents

"My favourite part of the property is definitely the living space on the top floor that has a mezzanine level.

"It has big windows looking out over the river and vaulted ceilings. It's stunning.

"It even has a parking space - which absolutely adds to its desirability.

More views of the River Wensum from the Quayside Mews property

"It's a blank canvas which is a major selling point, although I don't think anyone would want to change it much.

"You would have a bit of a dilemma as to what you would use each of the rooms for.

"It is quite vast and there is the option to have more or fewer bedrooms. There are worse problems to have with a property, though."

Sales director Danny Snelling said the property is a "blank canvas"

Even the smaller views pack a punch

PROPERTY FACTS
Quayside Mews, Norwich
Guide price: £600,000
Northwood, 01603 954 962
www.northwooduk.com/norwich-estate-agents

Marketed for £600,000 the property - just a stone's throw from the city centre - is advertised as having 3/4 bedrooms

