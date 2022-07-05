Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle

Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:38 PM July 5, 2022
An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The street was named among the most eye-catching in the UK and the world - Credit: Danielle Booden

A medieval street in Norwich has been named one of the most beautiful in the world.

Elm Hill was named by estate agent comparison site GetAgent among the world's 10 most eye-catching streets.

It was also included on the website's list of the top 10 in the UK.

Elm Hill is the most complete medieval road in the city and was almost entirely destroyed by a major fire in 1507.

The only surviving building is The Britons Arms.

It has since featured in multiple films and TV shows including Stardust and Jingle Jangle.

Other streets listed in the UK included The Shambles in York, Gold Hill in Shaftesbury and Circus Lane in Edinburgh.

And some of the other streets in the world were in New Orleans in the USA, Venice in Italy and Cusco Province in Peru.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There was a crash involving two buses in Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

Buses damaged in city centre collision

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Red Lion in Drayton. Pictured inset is district councillor Adrian Crotch 

Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Ian Warren, former landlord, Spencer Gray, new owner and Jamie Moore, new landlord and chef.

New pub landlord welcomes back families and introduces street food menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon