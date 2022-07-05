Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

The street was named among the most eye-catching in the UK and the world - Credit: Danielle Booden

A medieval street in Norwich has been named one of the most beautiful in the world.

Elm Hill was named by estate agent comparison site GetAgent among the world's 10 most eye-catching streets.

It was also included on the website's list of the top 10 in the UK.

Elm Hill is the most complete medieval road in the city and was almost entirely destroyed by a major fire in 1507.

The only surviving building is The Britons Arms.

It has since featured in multiple films and TV shows including Stardust and Jingle Jangle.

Other streets listed in the UK included The Shambles in York, Gold Hill in Shaftesbury and Circus Lane in Edinburgh.

And some of the other streets in the world were in New Orleans in the USA, Venice in Italy and Cusco Province in Peru.