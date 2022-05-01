Spanish market stall gets alcohol licence and launches tapas menu

Churros for the People on Norwich Market has launched a new eat-in tapas menu and now serves alcohol. - Credit: Churros for the People

Forget travelling to Spain as you can now enjoy the feel of the Mediterranean at Norwich Market.

Churros for the People has just secured an alcohol licence and launched a tapas menu.

Hugo Malik has run the stall for the last five years, offering a range of chorizo sandwiches and churros and it also boasts a deli.

Enjoy tasty tapas at Churros for the People. - Credit: Churros for the People

Mr Malik said: "Lots of customers said how nice it would be to have a beer at our bar seating - we only have six seats so if it does become popular I may look at a booking system."

Tapas and bar snacks are available to eat-in from 11.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and the menu includes serrano ham and Manchego on ciabatta, Padron peppers and Gambas Pil Pil.

The drinks include Spanish craft beers and wine.

Tinto De Verano, a drink with red wine and a splash of Fanta lemon. - Credit: Churros for the People





There are plans to hold more evening events in the summer months.

The sandwiches and churros are still available from 11.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday to eat-in or takeaway.