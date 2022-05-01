Spanish market stall gets alcohol licence and launches tapas menu
- Credit: Churros for the People
Forget travelling to Spain as you can now enjoy the feel of the Mediterranean at Norwich Market.
Churros for the People has just secured an alcohol licence and launched a tapas menu.
Hugo Malik has run the stall for the last five years, offering a range of chorizo sandwiches and churros and it also boasts a deli.
Mr Malik said: "Lots of customers said how nice it would be to have a beer at our bar seating - we only have six seats so if it does become popular I may look at a booking system."
Tapas and bar snacks are available to eat-in from 11.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and the menu includes serrano ham and Manchego on ciabatta, Padron peppers and Gambas Pil Pil.
The drinks include Spanish craft beers and wine.
There are plans to hold more evening events in the summer months.
Most Read
- 1 Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross
- 2 Man who built sauna on allotment says it is now just a shed
- 3 Police search two homes as part of death probe
- 4 Megabus route between Norwich and London cancelled due to drop in demand
- 5 Norwich pub offering Sunday roasts with unlimited Yorkshire puddings
- 6 Two arrested as tempers flare at livestock market vegan protest
- 7 Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich
- 8 Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich
- 9 First look inside Norwich's 'forecourt of the future'
- 10 Fishmonger's shop and photography studio up for auction in Norwich
The sandwiches and churros are still available from 11.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday to eat-in or takeaway.