Social enterprise opening cafe uni campus

Published: 2:29 PM October 5, 2021

St Andrews House on St Andrews Street in Norwich which is part of Norwich University of the Arts - Credit: The Feed

Staff and students at NUA will be able to tuck into tasty treats as a not-for-profit social enterprise prepares to open a new cafe.

The Feed, which helps adults facing employment barriers through work placements, raises funds through its cafes and has one in Prince of Wales Road and at Bowthorpe's Kettle Foods factory.

And after announcing it is opening a cafe in the Waterloo Park pavilion on November 6, the social enterprise is opening another one in St Andrews House - a base for Norwich University of the Arts - at end of next month.

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed in Norwich - Credit: The Feed

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed, said: "We're delighted to partner with NUA. This venue, like all our others, will be somewhere we can give people work experience as we support their pathway back into work after facing some real challenges."

The cafe, which closed after Christmas last year, has seating and will offer takeaway food and drink five days a week.

Stephen Belderbos, director of finance at NUA, said: "We're delighted to welcome The Feed to the Norwich University of the Arts community to run the cafe — it's a wonderful social enterprise that serves delicious food. We're sure they'll be very popular on the campus with both students and staff."

The Feed started eight years ago and supports adults who are facing a multitude of issues from mental health problems, moving on from drug and alcohol addiction, risk of homelessness and adjusting to life after prison.

Before the Covid lockdown it helped around 100 people each year but The Feed's marketing manager Chris Elliott said the extra cafes would help fund its work, which offers work placements at the cafes.

"It is a way to get our food out there and creating job opportunities. It is nice to be able to work with a big local institution like NUA. It is going to be a buzzing venue," said Mr Elliott.

"The cafes will help us become The Feed become more resilient. The work placements offer skills like teamwork which hold people in good stead for future jobs."

The deadline for cafe manager and catering assistant at the NUA campus is the end of Monday, October 11 via gemma@thefeed.org.uk

Visit www.thefeed.org.uk



