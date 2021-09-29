Opening date REVEALED for long-awaited park cafe

Published: 3:30 PM September 29, 2021

The pavilion in Waterloo Park which will reopen as a cafe on November 6 - Credit: Danielle Booden

A highly-anticipated park cafe will be opening its doors before Christmas to the relief of families and dog walkers.

The Waterloo Park Pavilion cafe, run by not-for-profit social enterprise The Feed, will start serving breakfasts, lunches and cakes from Saturday, November 6 in the Grade II listed building.

For months the building has stood empty after Café Park Britannia closed.

Tom Jordan, cafe manager, said: "We are going to make the most use out of the space. It is going to be wonderful. The building has been shut for such a long time. It was a real shame.

"The cafe will make the park a much more enjoyable place to visit especially as the days get colder."

It will be dog and chid friendly and all affordable food will be made on site with locally sourced produce.

Mr Jordan, who will work alongside five other people, added the business would be environmentally aware and still allow for social distancing, offering 60 seats inside the Norwich City Council-owned building.

He hoped to use the outdoor terraces within the historic building in the summer so customers can take in the "beautiful views".

An upstairs room, called Sandys-Winsch in memory of Captain Arnold Edward Sandys-Winsch who created the Waterloo Park pavilion in 1932, will also be available to rent for charities, community groups and social enterprises from November.

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed in Norwich - Credit: The Feed

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed, said: "I'm really excited. It has been a busy year for us in terms of growth."

The organisation started eight years ago and supports around 100 adults who face barriers getting into work through a variety of issues including homelessness, mental health, adjusting to life after prison and recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Its work is funded by food enterprises which include a cafe on Prince of Wales Road and a bistro at Kettle Foods.

She added the cafes, including the Waterloo Park, offered work experience for people The Feed helped which "built confidence".

"It allows people to take a step forward in their lives," Mrs Parish said.

The Waterloo Park cafe is open 8.30am-4pm Monday-Sunday and to book the community room email waterloo@thefeed.org.uk