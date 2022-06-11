Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Restaurant cuts back menu due to roadworks and costs

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:21 AM June 11, 2022
The Tamarind Tree in All Saints Green, Norwich, has had to downscale its restaurant business

The Tamarind Tree in All Saints Green, Norwich, has had to downscale its restaurant business - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A Norwich restaurant has been forced to axe some of its offerings due to a double whammy of the cost of living crisis and roadworks disruption.

The Tamarind Tree in All Saints Green will no longer offer a full restaurant service as of Monday, June 13.

The rising cost of ingredients and energy costs has put a squeeze on the business' outgoings, according to the owner.

And the redirection of bus routes due to the St Stephens roadworks has put customers wanting to sit outside off due to the "noise and dust" from passing buses.

Peerada Morgan Johnson of the Tamarind Thai Restaurant in Norwich

Peerada Morgan Johnson of the Tamarind Thai Restaurant in Norwich - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Owner Peerada Morgan Johnson, who started the business in 2015, said: "For now costs are too high to run the restaurant.

"Trade has fallen off recently. Everyone is finding it difficult right now with the rising costs of bills - including us.

"People also want to sit outside in the summer but with the buses going past so close all the time it isn't as nice.

"People don't want dust going into their food and there is the noise and the smells as well."

The county council said the diversion is necessary.

The hospitality boss added: "The price of ingredients has also doubled in some cases.

"We had to put prices up for food to cope but then customers are unhappy with that."

A bus coming up through All Saints Green past John Lewis

A bus coming up through All Saints Green past John Lewis - Credit: Archant

 

Buses have been redirected along All Saints Green from St Stephens Street which is being revamped as part of the £6.1m works in the Transforming Cities project.

The project is expected to be completed by autumn. 

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “While we work to minimise any disruption from our improvement schemes, the diversion route is necessary to ensure people have access to a regular bus service into the city.

"The improvements on St Stephen’s Street and the surrounding area are long overdue.

"They will significantly improve the environment for customers and businesses in the longer term, whilst improving access to bus services and building on the journey savings already being delivered through our Transforming Cities programme.”

Ms Morgan Johnson added: "The restaurant is not closing completely.

"We hope to change it into a cafe for now and will offer small plates, coffees, teas and cocktails.

"The spa remains open as normal."


