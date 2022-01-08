Work begins on £6.1 million transformation of key Norwich street

Work has started on the £6.1 million upgrade to St Stephens Street, Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Work is under way on the £6.1 million upgrade to a major city centre street.

St Stephens Street in Norwich is undergoing a revamp which could take as long as 10 months as part of the Transforming Cities Fund improvements.

The works has caused significant disruption to the city with many bus service changes across Norwich.

Buses that normally serve St Stephens Street will instead serve Red Lion Street, Rampant Horse Street, Castle Meadow and Norwich Bus Station.

Once the works are completed, new sawtooth bus bays are set to make it easier for buses to pick up and drop off passengers.

It is hoped that more space will be created for shoppers and those waiting to board buses, with new bus stops, seating and landscaping enhancing the area.

Pedestrian links between Norwich Bus Station and the city centre along Queens Road will also be improved following the pavement widening already completed in Surrey Street.

The improvement work is part of the £32 million Transforming Cities Fund which was awarded to Norwich in September 2020 and has been issued for a number of projects across Norwich.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “As a busy area for retail, key transport hub and gateway to the city centre, improvements to St Stephens Street are long overdue.

"Bus waiting areas can easily become crowded, which restricts pedestrian movements and increasing levels of living accommodation in this area of the city means this problem will only get worse in the longer term.

"Bus delays caused by the current street layout on St Stephens Street impacts passengers, bus operators and contributes to city centre pollution levels.

"Every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank local businesses and the public for their patience while works are carried out."

Bus passengers are advised to check with operators for any alterations to timings.

Pedestrian access to the many shops in the high street will remain throughout the works.



